WATCH VIDEO: 36 Passengers Escape Unhurt After Bus Catches Fire On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

36 Passengers Escape Unhurt After Bus Catches Fire On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

36 passengers aboard a private luxury bus had a lucky escape when it caught fire on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday morning.

According to information received, the incident occurred around 7:30am near Adhe village in Maval taluka while the bus was en route to Pune from Mumbai.

Reportedly, the fire broke out after one of the bus' tyres burst. The quick thinking of the bus driver allowed all passengers to be evacuated promptly, preventing a potential disaster.

The blaze was extinguished thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) patrolling team, the Devdoot system, the Delta Force, and the Vadgaon Maval traffic police.

Traffic was temporarily halted but later resumed after the situation was brought under control.