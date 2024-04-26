IN PICTURES: Heavy Rush At Pune Railway Station As Migrants Travel To Their Hometowns

By: Aakash Singh | April 26, 2024
Migrants from both within the state and outside are rushing to their hometowns, leading to a heavy rush at Pune Railway Station
Some are travelling due to the summer vacations, while others are going to cast their votes
The Central Railway has arranged additional summer special trains to accommodate the passengers
From Pune Railway Station, there are summer special trains to destinations including Muzaffarpur and Danapur in Bihar, Kanpur, Jhansi and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Dahar Ka Balaji in Rajasthan, and many other places
Within the state, special trains have been arranged to destinations including Kolhapur, Harangul and many other places
Central Railway, in collaboration with the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), has also launched low-cost meals for passengers, especially those in unreserved compartments
The initiative offers two main options: Economy Meals priced at ₹20 and Snack Meals priced at ₹50
Besides, additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff have been deployed at the Pune Railway Station to manage the crowd travelling to north Indian cities by summer special trains
Moreover, extra ticket collectors have been stationed at the station to apprehend defaulters
