Super 50 Initiative by Nashik Zila Parishad Yields Success: 22 SC/ST Students Excel in JEE Main Exams | Representative Image

In the academic year 2022-23, Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal, representing Nashik Zila Parishad, launched an innovative initiative known as Super 50.

This initiative aimed to support 50 male and female students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in rural areas by providing them with specialised coaching for the JEE and JEE Advanced exams.

After two years of dedicated effort, 22 students have successfully cleared the JEE Main exam, marking a significant achievement for the initiative. Among them, 12 are male students, and 10 are female students.

Vrishali Janardhan Waghmare has emerged as the top-performing student from the Scheduled Castes category under the Super 50 initiative, while Dimple Ashok Bagul has secured the top position among students from the Scheduled Tribe category.

Completing aspirations of rural students

Recognising the aspirations of students in rural areas for higher education and acknowledging the financial constraints and lack of guidance they face, the Super 50 initiative was launched to provide comprehensive support.

Through this initiative, Class 11th science students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes received guidance for CET, JEE, and JEE Advanced examinations. The success of these students has garnered praise from various quarters.

The selected students are now gearing up for the JEE Advanced exam scheduled for the month of June. Their determination and hard work exemplify their commitment to academic excellence.

Students speak up

My parents are farmers so it was not possible for me to come to Nashik city and take private classes. Due to my selection in the Super 50 initiative I got guidance from expert teachers for the JEE exam. The Zilha Parishad CEO ma'am also guided us from time to time. Now I'm preparing for JEE advanced exam._

- Dimple Ashok Bagul, Student – Super 50

Getting selected in the Super 50 initiative gave me guidance for the JEE exam, and due to this support I was able to pass this exam. Now I am studying for the JEE Advanced exam to get admission in IIT.

- Vrishali Janardhan Waghmare, Student – Super 50

ZP CEO congratulates students

I congratulate all the students who have been selected for the JEE main exam under the Super 50 initiative 2022-23, as they have succeeded in the JEE main exam and now wish the students success in the JEE advanced exam as well._

– Ashima Mittal, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad Nashik.