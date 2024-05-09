Pune: My First Selfie Vote Contest Spurs Participation in District |

The 'My First Selfie Vote' contest, organised in Pune district to encourage more participation from youth, women, disabled, transgender individuals, and marginalised sections in the Lok Sabha general election, is receiving a spontaneous response. A total of 1,001 voters participated in the contest under the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency, and certificates have been distributed.

In the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency, 1,812 male and 674 female voters, totaling 2,486, were registered for this contest. Among them, certificates have been distributed to 1,001 voters who took photographs in front of the selfie point, informed Deputy Collector Archana Tambe.

Tambe emphasised the importance of young voters exercising their right to vote and participating in the election, urging them to do so on May 13. The competition will be organised from 7am to 7pm on polling day. First-time voters aged 18 to 19, as well as women, disabled, and transgender voters, are encouraged to step outside the 100-meter limit of the polling station and take a selfie after voting.

How to participate?

These selfies should be sent to the WhatsApp number of the District Election System: 9270105593. Voters should include their information and photographs, including their name, surname, assembly constituency name, voter ID card number or electoral roll part number, and serial number in the electoral roll. They should also mention if they are youth, women, disabled, or transgender.

Additionally, first-time young voters, women, disabled, and transgender voters can participate in this contest through Facebook and Instagram. They should post their voting selfie on Facebook or Instagram, tagging @sveep.pune.

A total of 210 voters will be selected, 10 from each assembly constituency, with the proportion of young men and women being 50 percent. Each selected voter will receive a participation certificate signed by the District Collector and District Election Officer.

These voters will be designated as 'new voters' of Pune district for Vidhan Sabha-2024. Tambe also mentioned that they will be included in the SVEEP program.