Maval Constituency to Have Special Polling Stations for Women, Youth, and Disabled Voters | Representative Image

The returning officer for Maval constituency, Deepak Singla has informed that special polling stations, including those managed by women, disabled, youth, and with unique themes, have been established across the Maval Lok Sabha constituency. A total of 34 special polling stations, comprising 14 women-managed, 14 youth-managed, and 6 ideal polling stations, will be set up in accordance with the Election Commission of India's directives.

In Uran Assembly Constituency, five women-managed polling stations will be located at various sites. Additionally, five youth-operated polling stations and one ideal polling station will be established.

Similar arrangements will be made in Chinchwad, Panvel, Karjat, and Pimpri Assembly Constituencies, with designated polling stations for women, youth, and ideal polling. Voters can access their polling station information and voter list details through the Election Commission of India's website.

Singla emphasised the importance of these arrangements to ensure smooth voting processes.