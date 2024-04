7-Month-Old Child Abducted From Pune Railway Station; Watch CCTV Footage | Video Screengrab

A seven-month-child was abducted from the premises of Pune Railway Station in the wee hours of Saturday. The CCTV footage of the incident is being circulated on social media.

Watch Video:

Read Also Pune Video: No Safety Gear Provided To Contractual Workers Hired To Clean Drains

According to the information received, the child has been identified as Shravan Ajay Telang. He was abducted at 2am from the premises of Pune Railway Station.

A case in this regard has been lodged at the Bundgarden Police Station.

The police are investigating the case.