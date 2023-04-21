WATCH VIDEO l Pune Colonel's innovative solution for farmers' shelter woes: A tiny house in an old bus | FPJ

Colonel Suresh Patil, a retired army officer from Pune who has been working tirelessly towards environmental protection for several days recently came up with a remarkable solution to provide shelter to farmers who work in the fields at night. And the best part? It's low-cost and eco-friendly.

Old Bus to House: It has a bed, bathroom, TV and AC too

The retired army officer converted an old PMPML bus into a fully functional tiny room that comes equipped with an AC, TV, a small library, a cosy bed, and a toilet.

The innovative solution not only provides a safe haven for farmers during the night but also contributes towards sustainable living by recycling an old bus.

"This project serves as a testament to the power of human ingenuity and the potential of upcycling to create a better world," said Colonel Suresh Patil in an interview with The Free Press Journal.

"If we want to save the environment, we should use our resources very carefully. We scrap thousands of buses every day, and we can use them like this. I have removed the driver's cabin and made a bathroom in it, like the Indian Railways. I have also removed the benches and created a bedroom while replacing the small windows with larger ones."

He added, "The materials like the engine, benches, and windows have been repurposed for something else. For water, I have installed an overhead tank and I will be using recycled water to water the plants."

Practicality of the Idea

Speaking about the practicality of his idea, Patil said, "Our farmers often work at night and have no shelter when it rains or during thunderstorms. These cabins can provide them with a safe and comfortable place to rest. I read a news story about farmers who died due to lightning and snake bites. I wish they had access to such cabins. I truly believe that this idea can be practical and implementable."

Suresh Patil, has been dedicated to environmental conservation for several years. He has led various initiatives through his organization, Green Thumb, including increasing dam storage capacity by removing silt and reclaiming barren land in rural villages.

From Surviving War to Serving Humanity: Colonel Patil's Journey

After being injured in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Colonel Patil was fortunate to have been saved. Realizing the value of his second chance at life, he chose to devote his energy to serving both humanity and the environment. Colonel Patil's experiences have motivated him to make a positive impact, proving that a single individual can make a significant difference through their ideas and actions.

"My innovation is based on the principles of sustainability and waste reduction," says Colonel Patil. "I believe in the importance of implementing the three Rs - refuse, reuse, and recycle - which are well-known environmental principles. These principles stress the significance of reducing consumption and waste by avoiding unnecessary products and finding ways to reuse or recycle items instead of simply discarding them. By integrating these principles into my approach, I am not only promoting a more sustainable future but also encouraging others to adopt environmentally conscious practices," he concludes.