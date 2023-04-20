Pune: Pi Jam Foundation to set up well-equipped labs in PCMC schools for digital education | PCMC

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pi Jam Foundation Pune have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide rigorous training in Computer Science to students and teachers of municipal schools. The main objective of this initiative is to develop computational thinking, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills among students, as well as digital creativity and design thinking skills with the help of educationally necessary digital tools.

Well-equipped Pi Labs in civic schools

As per the MoU, well-equipped Pi Labs will be established in eight model schools of the municipal corporation, and municipal teachers will also undergo rigorous training to keep up with the latest advancements in the field of computer science. The Project Management Unit (PMU) will also be set up to ensure the effective utilization of the existing digital content in municipal schools to enhance the quality of education.

Here's what the PCMC officers have to say

During the signing ceremony, Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh emphasized the need to develop 21st-century skills among students and teachers in line with the new education policy of 2020. He expressed his belief that the PCMC would benefit from the expertise and skills of the Pai Jam Foundation in the field of computer science. The foundation is renowned for its innovative teaching techniques and has been imparting high-quality computer science training to students for several years.

Additional Commissioner Pradeep Patil expressed that this project had the potential to create an ecosystem model of digital education as it included Pi Lab establishment, teacher training programs, and PMU. With the establishment of well-equipped Pi Labs in eight model schools of the municipal corporation, students will have access to state-of-the-art equipment and resources that will help them in their learning journey.

Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Vijay Thorat, Founder of the foundation Shoaib Dar, and Project Manager Shubham Badgujar were also present at the time of signing of the MoU. This partnership is expected to provide a unique opportunity to enhance the digital skills of students and teachers in municipal schools, enabling them to become innovative thinkers and problem-solvers, equipped to tackle the challenges of the 21st century

Another MoU with ZP

Along with PCMC, Pi Jam Foundation and Pune Zilla Parishad also signed an MoU to provide computer science education to Zilla Parishad school students. The said project has been named as Srijan and under it 87 Zilla Parishad schools have been provided with 8 computers each.