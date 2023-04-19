18 more Summer Special Trains between Pune and Gorakhpur | Photo: Representative Image

Central Railway has announced the addition of 18 special trains between Pune and Gorakhpur to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the summer season.

The trains will operate on special charges and will run on Fridays and Saturdays from April 21 to June 17. The trains will halt at several stations along the route and comprise of 1 AC-2 Tier, 4 AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, and 6 General Second Class coaches.

01431special will leave Pune at 4.15 pm every Friday from April 21 to June 17 (9 trips) and will arrive in Gorakhpur at 9.00 pm on next day.

01432 special will leave Gorakhpur at 11.25 pm every Saturday from April 22 to June 17 (9 trips) and will arrive in Pune at 07.15 am on third day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa Jn, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jn, Urai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Mankapur, Basti and Khalilabad

Passengers are advised to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour for their own and others' safety. Bookings for the special trains can be made at computerized reservation centres or through the IRCTC website from April 20.