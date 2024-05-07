WATCH: Rohit Pawar Shares Video Of Indapur MLA Dattatray Bharane Abusing Party Workers On Day Of Baramati Lok Sabha Polls | Video Screengrabs

Polling is underway in Baramati, one of the most keenly watched Lok Sabha constituencies in the country. In this high-stakes political battle, Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, is pitted against Sunetra Pawar, the wife of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, NCP(SP) leader Rohit Pawar has shared a video of Indapur MLA Dattatray Bharane allegedly abusing party workers. Bharane is with the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP and Indapur is one of the Assembly segments in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Rohit Pawar wrote, "Watch in this video how a member of Ajitdada Mitra Mandal, former minister and MLA of Indapur abused and threatened the workers who are working on the booth with self-respect. Interestingly, the people with whom he is behaving this way is from his own village."

Former Maharashtra minister and NCP(SP) leader Jitendra Awhad also shared the video and alleged that Bharane abused the workers because they were standing at the booth from Supriya Sule's side.

In the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, there are a total of 2,561 polling stations and 23.72 lakh registered voters.