Pune: Four juveniles escape from observation home

On Tuesday, four juveniles managed to escape from an observation home for juveniles located in the Yerwada area of Maharashtra's Pune city, according to the local police. The juveniles broke the lock of a storeroom and climbed over the facility's wall using a ladder.

The facility in question is the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra, which is a government-run observation home for juveniles. It is not yet clear what prompted the quarrel between the two groups of juveniles that led to the escape.

Police launch search operation

The police have launched a search for the four escaped juveniles, who are all aged between 16 and 17 years old.

"The four inmates fled from the facility at around 12.30 pm on Tuesday. There was a quarrel between two groups of juveniles, and during this fight, the four juveniles broke the storeroom lock and, using a ladder, climbed the wall of the facility and fled away," a police officer from Yerwada police station said.

