 Pune: Car collides with dumper truck in Yerawada
Pune: Car collides with dumper truck in Yerawada

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
A car met with an accident on Wednesday in Pune, after it lost control and hit a stationary dumper truck near Aga Khan Palace in Yerawada. Despite the impact, the driver miraculously escaped unscathed.

However, the collision caused a fire, which could have potentially escalated. The swift action of the Pune Fire Brigade ensured that the flames were doused in time, preventing any further damage.

