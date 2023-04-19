Pune: Car collides with dumper truck in Yerawada

A car met with an accident on Wednesday in Pune, after it lost control and hit a stationary dumper truck near Aga Khan Palace in Yerawada. Despite the impact, the driver miraculously escaped unscathed.
However, the collision caused a fire, which could have potentially escalated. The swift action of the Pune Fire Brigade ensured that the flames were doused in time, preventing any further damage.
