Pune: Yerwada Jail among 12 state prisons to be monitored by drones

The Maharashtra State Prisons Department is set to deploy drones for security surveillance of the Yerawada Central Jail in Pune, as part of its initiative to monitor inmates' movements and ensure safety.

In the first phase, the use of drones will be implemented in 12 prisons, including Yerawada, Kolhapur, Nashik, Sambhaji Nagar, Taloja (Navi Mumbai), Thane, Amravati, Nagpur, Kalyan, and Chandrapur, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Amitabh Gupta said on Tuesday in Pune.

The decision to use drones for prison surveillance has been prioritized under the orders of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Maharashtra government.

This move makes Maharashtra the second state in India, after Uttar Pradesh, to use drones for prison security purposes.