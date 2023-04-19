 Pune: PCMC Fire Department's mock drill for Fire Safety Week successful
As a part of the safety week, all the fire brigade departments of Maharashtra have started conducting awareness programs and training programs for civilians to make them self-sufficient to fight the fire.

Wednesday, April 19, 2023
The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) organized a mock drill on Wednesday, as part of Fire Service Week. The drill was conducted by the fire department of the PCMC in the main administrative building of the corporation. 

The mock drill was carried out in a coordinated and systematic manner, involving the participation of the fire department officials and the building occupants. The scenario simulated a fire outbreak in the building.

The fire department personnel equipped with the necessary firefighting equipment and tools doused the fire and evacuated the occupants of the building safely and swiftly. 

Fire Service Week from April 14 to April 20

The mock drill provided an opportunity for the fire department to test their readiness in responding to emergencies, identify any gaps in their preparedness, and take corrective measures. It also helped to create awareness among the building occupants about fire safety and the importance of following the prescribed safety protocols.

Maharashtra is observing Fire Service Week from April 14 to April 20.

Every year fire brigades, fire departments, municipal corporations, industries, government offices, and others pay tribute to the 71 Firemen who died in the Bombay Port fire on April 14, 1944, on National Fire Service Day. 

This year's theme is "Awareness in Fire Safety for Growth of National Infrastructure (AGNI)". 

