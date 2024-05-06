Pune: Public Holiday For Lok Sabha Election Day; Click Here To Know When You Will Get Leave As Per Constituency |

The Lok Sabha General Election 2024 is fast approaching, and the Maharashtra Government has announced a public holiday in the respective Lok Sabha Constituencies on the day of polling.

In Pune, Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency (35) will go to the polls on May 7, while Maval (33), Pune (34), and Shirur (36) Lok Sabha Constituencies will have their polling day on May 13.

Baramati Assembly Segments areas: Daund, Indapur, Purandar, Bhor and Khadakwasla

Maval Assembly Segments areas: Panvel, Karjat, Uran, Maval, Chinchwad

Pimpri

Pune Assembly Segments areas: Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud

Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Kasba Peth

Shirur Assembly Segments areas: Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed Alandi, Shirur, Bhosari, Hadapsar

According to the notification issued by the State Government, this public holiday will also apply to voters who are outside their constituencies due to work commitments. Furthermore, the public holiday will be observed by state and central government offices, semi-government offices, public enterprises, and other institutions.

In order to boost voter turnout, extensive public awareness campaigns are being carried out. Pune Collector and District Election Officer Dr Suhas Diwase has urged citizens to fulfill their national duty by exercising their right to vote.

Awareness drives

Various innovative initiatives such as morning marches, selfie points, and awareness drives in cooperative housing societies and colleges, along with engagement with self-help groups, are underway to encourage eligible citizens to exercise their franchise.

Students and teachers are actively contributing to this endeavour, particularly in the rural and remote areas of the Pune district. Notably, a couple, Akshay Lokhande and Utkarsha Ghodekar, utilised their wedding ceremony to advocate for voting, setting a positive social example for their community in Ambegaon.

Voters are urged to inspire other eligible citizens in their locality to participate in the electoral process, aiming to elevate the overall percentage of voting.

In the 2019 general election, Maharashtra recorded a 61% turnout, with urban areas like Pune registering only around 50% voter participation.

Identifying 266 parliamentary constituencies with low voter turnout, including 215 rural and 51 urban seats, the Election Commission is implementing tailored interventions to address voter apathy and enhance participation in the upcoming polls.