 Punekars, Dial THESE Numbers To Find Your Polling Station
Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced a "Know Your Polling Station Helpline" service across 15 wards in the city. To ascertain your designated polling booth for the Lok Sabha election on May 13, dial the following numbers:

| Sr no | Area/Ward | Helpline number |

| 1 | Aundh-Baner | 020-29912679 |

| 2 | Dhole Patil Road | 020-29995164 |

| 3 | Vishrambag Wada | 020-29950782 |

| 4 | Bhavani Peth | 020-29950749 |

| 5 | Ghole Road | 020-29950672 |

| 6 | Karvenagar | 020-29900101 |

| 7 | Kondhwa | 9373949573 |

| 8 | Wanwadi | 020-29980508 |

| 9 | Yerwada | 020-29913010 |

| 10 | Hadapsar | 020-29980410 |

| 11 | Sinhagad Road | 020-29950768 |

| 12 | Nagar Road | 020-29913491 |

| 13 | Bibwewadi | 020-29950752 |

| 14 | Dhankawadi | 020-29950746 |

| 15 | Kothrud | 020-29950834 |

The helpline is available from 8am to 8pm.

