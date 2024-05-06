Pune: PMPML App Undergoing 'Final Testing', Says Joint MD Nitin Narvekar |

Pune-based NGO Parisar, working in the mobility sector, has since long been demanding the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) to launch its mobile application, which was scheduled to be introduced last November.

Along with this, a report detailing commuter insights from the on-ground demand booths, was also submitted. We look forward to a positive action towards the demand, hoping @PMPMLPune takes a decisive step towards providing quality #bus services to #Punekars!@iki_germany pic.twitter.com/z429hLRw9Z — Parisar (@parisarpune) May 4, 2024

The Low Carbon Mobility group and the PMPML Pravasi group, representing the public, met with Nitin Narvekar, Joint MD of PMPML, on May 3 to request the app's release as soon as possible. The team submitted a letter of demand and a campaign report to Narvekar.

Previously, the Low Carbon Mobility Network, a group of Pune-based civil society organisations, identified a lack of bus information as the primary reason for people not using PMPML services. To address this issue, Parisar, as part of the Low Carbon Mobility group, launched the "App Kara Bus Kara" campaign, aiming to develop an information-based app. During the campaign, the team installed a prototype screen at six different locations in the city and interacted with bus commuters. The team discovered that most commuters rely on other passengers, drivers, or conductors to obtain information about bus timings and routes. Additionally, it was observed that many bus stops lack adequate information about the number and schedule of buses. During the campaign, the team reached out to more than 1,500 Punekars and collected 1,319 demand cards from them, confirming the demand for live tracking and bus schedules.

According to the Joint MD, the bus application is currently undergoing final testing, and as soon as testing is complete, the application will be launched.

Paornima Gabhale, Programme Associate, Parisar said, “During our visit to Joint MD Nitin Narvekar, he inquired about the campaign and its overall feedback. Narvekar responded positively and explained that they were working on the app. However, he did not provide a specific date for the launch, but he did mention that the app testing is in the final stage and that an update will be received soon.”

Ranjit Gadgil, Programme Director, Parisar, said, “Other than the app, there is a need for improvement in other areas affecting bus commuters, including inadequate bus stop infrastructure, insufficient information on bus numbers and routes, and malfunctioning digital boards." He stressed the importance of prioritising the needs of commuters who rely on non-tech support alongside those embracing technology.