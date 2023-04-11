 Pune: ISO 9001 for PMC's Rajiv Gandhi E-learning School
Three schools run by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) - Rajiv Gandhi E-Learning School, Indira Gandhi Model Boys' School and Rajarshi Shahu Girls' School have received International Organization for Standard (ISO) 9001 certification. 

The certificate was awarded to school board members by PMC administrator Vikram Kumar. 

Rajiv Gandhi Academy of e-Learning was established in 2011

The Rajiv Gandhi Academy of e-Learning has been established by Pune Municipal Corporation in the year 2011. It was the first civic-run school on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern. Former deputy mayor Aba Bagul, who was instrumental in setting up the school, said, "Children of the middle class along with economically weaker sections get education in learning schools. The school has earned a reputation for quality education. Since its inception, it has been successful in maintaining the tradition of 100% consecutive results."

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental membership organization and the world's largest developer of voluntary International Standards. They give world-class specifications for products, services and systems, to ensure quality, safety and efficiency. Once an organization is awarded an ISO certification, it is valid for three years.

