 Pune: ICT's SS Bhagwat appointed as director of IISER
Bhagwat will be the third Director since the founding of IISER Pune in 2006.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
The Dean (Academic) of the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) has been appointed as the director of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pune. Bhagwat will be the third Director since the founding of IISER Pune in 2006.

As per the ICT's Website, Bhagwat has PhD in Chemical Engineering and his research areas are - interfacial science and engineering, energy and exergy engineering, and computer process simulation and artificial neural networks. He has 12 Patents in his name and had joined the ICT in 1986. 

He will replace Jayant B. Udgaonkar who was appointed as a director in 2017. Udgaonkar was at the National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru, prior to joining IISER Pune. While the first founding director was KN Ganesh, who led IISER Pune since its inception in 2006. He was recently given Padma Shri Award. 

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune is a premier institute dedicated to research and teaching in the basic sciences. It was established in 2006 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development. 

