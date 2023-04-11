PHOTOS: Flavours of Ramzan in Pune

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 11, 2023
Shopkeepers and restaurants have geared up for the month-long celebrations.
Anand Chaini
Pune's Camp Area is among the best spots in the city to indulge in the special street foods of ‘Iftar'.
Anand Chaini
Muslim community observes fast (Roza) from dawn to dusk. After the day is over, in the evening, they break their fast (Roza) by eating meals, known as Iftar with family or friends.
Anand Chaini
From fried meats to sweet dishes, special delicacies at Ramzan stalls in the Pune Camp area.
Anand Chaini
Ramzan nights at the Camp area in Pune acquire a life of their own. People jostle with friends and families and disappear into the crowd.
Anand Chaini
Whether you’re fasting or simply feasting, in Ramzan you’ve got to enjoy iftar. The kebabs of different kinds are the speciality of these stalls.
Anand Chaini
Thanks For Reading!