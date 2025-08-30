Talathi Arrested Red-Handed By ACB In Nashik’s Chehadi For Taking Rs 1K Bribe | Representative Image

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a Talathi red-handed in Chehadi while accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 for registration on Satbara Utara. Gaurav Shankar Davange, 31, a resident of Nisarga Nagar, Mhasrul, is the name of the Talathi who took the bribe, and he has been detained.

According to the information received in this case, an elderly woman from Chehadi village had a plot with Group No. 4/1/H/Plot/11, measuring 111.531 sq.m. in area, in her name.

The woman had registered this plot in the name of her disabled daughter and son through a 'gift deed' according to their age.

Read Also Pune Residents Outraged Over Inflated Electricity Bills, Demand Action From MSEDCL

For this process, she had authorised her brother to submit all the documents. This brother submitted the necessary documents to the concerned Talathi office.

However, Talathi Gaurav Davange demanded a bribe of Rs. 1,000 to register the land on the Satbara Utara. Therefore, this brother directly approached the Anti-Corruption Department.

After verifying the complaint, a trap was laid at the Talathi office in Chehadi on Thursday (August 28) afternoon. As planned, as soon as the complainant paid the money, Talathi Davange accepted the bribe, and at that moment the team caught him red-handed in front of the magistrate.