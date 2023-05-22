'Suppression of opposition's voice': NCP's Pune unit stages protest as ED questions Jayant Patil | FPJ

Amid questioning of senior NCP leader Jayant Patil by the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai, Pune city unit of the party staged a protest at Balagandharv Rang Mandir in Pune on Monday.

The NCP alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is misusing investigative agencies like the ED to suppress the opposition's voice for their own political advantage.

During the protest, former Mayor Prashant Jagtap condemned the targeting of Patil by the ED, stating that it was an attempt to silence him and tarnish the image of the NCP. He accused the BJP of using central government agencies as tools to suppress the opposition across the country.

Jagtap further emphasized that the NCP will not succumb to such pressure and vowed to intensify their efforts to bring down the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Notably, speaking on ED summoning him, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil had said, as he was part of the opposition, one needs to face such type of suffering.