Pune: 9 held in IPL betting racket bust in Chinchwad |

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Pimpri Chinchwad Police has made a significant breakthrough by apprehending nine individuals involved in online betting on IPL cricket matches in Chinchwad. The operation, conducted within the jurisdiction of Hinjawadi Police Station, resulted in the confiscation of goods valued at Rs 4 lakh 81 thousand, including two laptops and thirteen mobile phones.

Accused were caught in the act of placing bets



The accused were caught in the act of placing bets on the highly anticipated match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders. This incident sheds light on the alarming rise of large-scale betting activities associated with the popular IPL cricket matches.



Acting upon specific information regarding Vaibhav Baba Ram Dikkar and his associates participating in online betting on the aforementioned IPL match at Marunji near Hinjawadi, the AHTU swiftly mobilized its forces to apprehend the gambling participants.



The seized evidence, consisting of two laptops and thirteen mobile phones, amounts to a total value of 4 lakh 81 thousand rupees. The operation was meticulously executed by a team comprising Police Inspector Devendra Chavan, Police Sub-Inspectors Pradeep Singh Sisode and Vijay Kamble, along with police personnel Sunil Shirsat, Ganesh Karote, Vaishnavi Gawde, and Nagesh Mali.



The arrested individuals will face legal proceedings as per the relevant sections of the law and the firther probe is underway.