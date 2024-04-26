WATCH: MNS Stages Protest Over Poor Food Quality At Pune University Canteen | Sourced

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers staged a protest on Friday alleging that poor quality food is being served at one of the canteens on the premises of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

Watch Video:

Slogans were raised against the mess contractor and the university officials for failing to take any action against him. They also staged a sit-in protest, taking plates filled with food outside the vice-chancellor's office. They demanded the removal of the contractor managing the canteen. The canteen where the protest was held is one the oldest messes in the university, catering to students at subsidised rates.

Dhananjay Dalvi, Pune City Vice-President, MNS, said, “The children of farmers and labourers from rural areas study in the university. It is our sincere demand that all these students should have nutritious food. Today, we wanted to feed this food to the vice-chancellor, but he and the registrar were not present. This is a very reprehensible matter.”

Rahul Sasane, President, University Student Struggle Action Committee, stated, “MNS protested against poor quality food at the SPPU canteen. As a Food House Quality Control Committee member, I was at the protest site. It is the consistent stand of the committee that students should get nutritious food, and mess operators who serve substandard food should be penalised.”

Earlier on Monday, students had created a ruckus at the canteen alleging that stale food was being served. They claimed that the chapatis served to them were made using rotten flour, and the vegetables and dal tasted sour.

Meanwhile, Rahul Digardive, the canteen owner, refuted the allegations, stating, "We procure premium-quality wheat from Market Yard and have always tried to provide good-quality food to the students. These accusations are false. However, we will certainly investigate the matter internally."