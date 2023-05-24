Pune: Leader in trouble for organizing Gautami Patil's show without permission in Bhosari

In a recent incident, Amit Shankar Lande, a prominent youth leader from Kasarwadi in Pimpri Chinchwad, found himself in legal trouble after organizing a dance program without permission. The event, scheduled to celebrate Amit's birthday, featured a performance by renowned dancer Gautami Patil. However, the Bhosari police station has filed a complaint against Amit for proceeding with the program despite being denied official permission.
The birthday boy in trouble
Amit Shankar Lande had planned to commemorate his birthday by hosting a public dance program featuring Gautami Patil. In order to ensure a lawful event, Amit had approached the local police for permission to hold the program. However, due to concerns regarding law and order, the Bhosari police denied the request for Gautami Patil's performance.
Undeterred by the refusal, Amit Lande went ahead with the public program as scheduled on Monday. The event included performances by several artists, including the renowned dancer Gautami Patil. Unfortunately for Amit, the festivities came to an abrupt halt when Police Officer Dattatreya Balasaheb Kamble lodged a complaint at the Bhosari police station.
Subsequently, the birthday boy and live organizer, Amit Shankar Lande, has been booked under charges of organizing the dance program without obtaining the required permission. The Bhosari police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the case.
