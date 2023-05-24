Suresh Dubey Murder Case: Vasai-Virar strongman Bhai Thakur, 3 others acquitted by Pune TADA court

Jayendra alias Bhai Thakur |

The Special Judge of Pune TADA court, Satyanarayan Navandar, acquitted Vasai Virar strongman Bhai Thakur and his associates Deepak Thakur, Gajanan Patil, and Bhaskar Patil in the murder case of builder Suresh Dubey, registered under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA).

“The ruling of the acquittal has come today (Wednesday, May 24.) The detailed order is expected soon. For the acquittal, the court has cited insufficient evidence in the case to prove the conspiracy to commit a terrorist act,” the judge said.

Previously, the Supreme Court had sentenced six individuals to life imprisonment for the same crime. Suresh Dubey was murdered 34 years ago on the railway tracks in Nala Sopara.

What is Suresh Dubey murder case?

Bhai Thakur, along with others, faced multiple charges, including the alleged threat towards Suresh Dubey and exerting pressure on him. It was reported that Suresh Dubey was coerced into vacating a piece of land and paying protection money. He was threatened that failure to comply would result in harm to his family. In response, Suresh Dubey served a legal notice to Bhai Thakur through his lawyers. Tragically, on October 9, 1989, while Builder Dubey was reading a newspaper at the railway station, he was fatally shot.

Final TADA case of the country

This marked the final TADA case in the country. Bhai Thakur, alongside five other individuals, was accused in this case. TADA charges were brought against him in 1992, leading to the subsequent arrest of 17 suspects. The trial for this murder case commenced in 2005.

TADA, or the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, was an Indian law enacted in 1985 to address terrorism and disruptive activities in the country. The law granted special powers to security forces to combat terrorism and maintain law and order. TADA allowed for the detention of suspects without filing formal charges and extended the duration of police custody. It also provided for the establishment of special TADA courts to handle cases related to terrorism.

Under TADA, acts such as organising, supporting, or participating in terrorist activities, promoting communal disharmony, and disrupting the sovereignty and integrity of India were considered offenses. The law aimed to strengthen the legal framework to deal with terrorist activities and ensure the swift prosecution of those involved.

The law was repealed in 1995 due to concerns about human rights violations and misuse, and its provisions were subsequently replaced by the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA). POTA, too, was later repealed in 2004.