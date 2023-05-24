Congress party worker allegedly dies by suicide in Pune office, police finds note at spot

Vikas Shivaji Tingre | Twitter

Pune: A case of the tragic death of a 49-year-old party worker was reported on Tuesday at the Path Sanstha office in Pune. The man identified as Vikas Shivaji Tingre was found hanging at the party office, leaving several people in shock and disbelief. The local police are carrying out an investigation in this regard.

Who was Tingre?

Reportedly, Tingre was a committed party worker known to many in the area. He served as the President of the Vishrantwadi Block for Congress. His sudden death shocked people and made the police investigate the matter to obtain details about the incident.

Upon discovering the party worker's body in the office located on Porwal Road in the Dhanori area, fellow party members acted swiftly and rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctor pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Case registered

In order to uncover the motives behind this heart-wrenching suicide, the airport police have transferred Vikas Tingre's body to Sassoon Hospital for a thorough postmortem examination.

A case has been registered at the Vimantal police station, prompting the police to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Reason behind hanging to death alleged in 'suicide note'



Vilas Sonde, the Police Inspector at the Vimantal station, revealed that the team found a suicide note at the scene.

However, the specific reasons driving Tingre to take such a drastic step are yet to be disclosed. Within the suicide note, he expressed remorse towards his mother for an alleged mistake and detailed his intention to end his own life. The investigation into the party worker's death is underway.

