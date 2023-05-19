Bhopal: Party workers angry as incharge ministers skip districts, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, party leader leader Maya Singh and others at BJP executive body meeting in Bhopal on Friday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): National general secretary of the BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya has shown the mirror to government and the organisation at the party’s state executive meeting.

Taking the incharge ministers to task, Vijayvargiya said when he had visited the districts local leaders informed him that the in-charge ministers were never seen. He said in-charge ministers should visit the house of at least five party workers. Vijayvargiya told the incharge ministers to meet those elderly people who had raised the organisation in the state.

There is resentment among party workers and leaders in districts, and that a list of such workers should be made, Vijayvargiya said, adding that party leaders should visit their houses to pacify them.

After Vijayvargiya advice, it was decided at the meeting that a list of 50 elderly workers would be prepared, and the party leaders would visit their houses. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the party workers should contact the beneficiaries of welfare schemes of the Centre and the state government.

According to Tomar, there were problems of electricity, road and water before 2003, but the BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan solved those issues.

Campaign against Digvijaya, Nath: VD

President of the party’s state unit VD Sharma said Digvijaya Singh, who had ruined the state, was again spreading lies. Singh is following divide-and-rule policy, Sharma said, adding that a campaign should be launched against Digvijaya and Kamal Nath. The Congress should be criticised on the issue of corruption and sedition, Sharma said.

51 big rallies to be held in a month: Chugh

National general secretary of the party Tarun Chugh who came to take part in the meeting as the representative of the party’s central leadership said there would be rallies from May 30 to June 30 on completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine years in office.There will be 51 big rallies in different parts of the country, he said.