Bhopal: There are still many arrows in Mama’s quiver, says chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP state president VD Sharma at BJP executive body meeting in Bhopal on Friday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the boys as well as girls scoring the highest marks in class 12 examinations will be given scooties.

Chouhan made the announcement at the BJP’s executive committee meeting on Friday.“The Congress makes false promises. Let them do so, but you don’t worry, because there are many arrows in Mama’s quiver,” he said.

The BJP’s defeat in Karnataka election will have no impact on Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, he said.

Karnataka cannot be compared with MP, he said, adding that the party has a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and workers of rare quality.

Chouhan said the BJP’s vote share did not decline in Karnataka where all the forces came together, and the votes of Janata Dal (S) were transferred to the Congress.

Party leaders should take oath that even if they do not get tickets, they will work for the party and ensure its victory, Chouhan said.

The Centre and the state government have done a lot of work and take it to the people, and that although there are not many big mafias in the state, those like Pyare and Rajjak are cooling their heels in prisons, he said.

Love can conquer everybody, so party leaders should meet everybody with affection, he said. In a district Panchayat, it was said that only the voice of the legislators was heard, he said. Party men should not work half-heartedly, since the BJP has to win all the 29 Lok Sabha seats, Chouhan said. In 2023, the BJP will form government in the state, for which everyone has to work hard, the Chief Minister said.