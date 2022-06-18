e-Paper Get App

Party worker denied ticket, threaten to commit suicide

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
Angry ticket aspirant | FPJ
Read Also
Dewas: Congressmen stage protest against ED actions
article-image

FP News Service

Dewas

A high voltage drama was witnessed here at the BJP office located in Dewas when an aspiring candidate from BJP from Ward no 25, Bhojraj Singh Jadon threatened to commit suicide by pouring kerosene on himself outside the Party office in Dewas after he failed to get a ticket for the upcoming polls. Drenched in fuel, he attempted self-immolation but was rescued by his acquaintances.

It came to light that former state co-convener, Jadon was seeking a party ticket to contest civic body polls, but the party refused and had given the ticket to an outsider that its party member.

On which, scores of party workers staged a demonstration and raised slogans at the party office. They alleged that the party had given tickets to outsiders defying their party members. Infuriated worker Manoj Solanki then urged to contact district president Rajiv Khandelwal but the party didn’t pay any heed.

Disappointed Jadon also contacted several BJP leaders but could not get a satisfactory answer in his favour which led him to take such a life-threatening step. He also alleged corruption in ticket distribution by the district president and general secretary. BJP in its first list of candidates for upcoming Elections has given more importance to outsiders than loyalists which is reprehension.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreParty worker denied ticket, threaten to commit suicide

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Over 3,000 new Covid cases reported under NMMC in June

Navi Mumbai: Over 3,000 new Covid cases reported under NMMC in June

Bangladesh: At least 25 killed, 4 million missing in devastating floods

Bangladesh: At least 25 killed, 4 million missing in devastating floods

Agnipath protests live updates: Rajnath Singh holds meeting with Navy, IAF chief

Agnipath protests live updates: Rajnath Singh holds meeting with Navy, IAF chief

Assam Floods: CM Sarma reviews breached LB Embankment; Directs WRD to plug in the portion

Assam Floods: CM Sarma reviews breached LB Embankment; Directs WRD to plug in the portion

As Agnipath scheme protests turn severe, Bihar stops train services

As Agnipath scheme protests turn severe, Bihar stops train services