Pune: PPP Model for Aundh Hospital? Sena takes to streets in protest against alleged plan by govt | FPJ

Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a protest outside the collector's office in Pune city on Wednesday, strongly opposing the government's alleged plan to implement the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at Aundh District Hospital, which they tagged as an attempt to privatize the facility.

Sena highlights previous failures of implementing the PPP

Sena's city chief Sanjay More highlighted the previous failures of implementing the PPP model for health facilities at the same hospital back in 2013-14. He questioned the rationale behind repeating a model that had proven unsuccessful in the past. More stressed that being in power should not grant ministers the authority to act arbitrarily, reaffirming Shiv Sena's commitment to standing with the common people.

Expressing their concerns, Shiv Sena leaders vehemently opposed the introduction of the PPP model, highlighting the potential implications of the move. They emphasized that the government holds the responsibility of providing healthcare services in district hospitals, and the move goes against this fundamental duty.

They noted that the hospital, known for its modern facilities, has attracted the attention of certain educationalists, builders, and public representatives who have their eyes set on the 85-acre plot of land.

Meeting held on May 16

Sena leaders also expressed their concern over the alleged secretive meeting held by Health Minister Tanaji Sawant with the Health Secretary and senior officials to discuss the implementation of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for the development of Aundh District Hospital. The government, however, has not yet made any official announcement regarding this plan.

Further, they demanded immediate clarification from Health Minister Tanaji Sawant and called for the withdrawal of the PPP model in Aundh District Hospital. The protesters criticized Sawant for jeopardizing the healthcare facilities of the poor and middle class by making them expensive.

Shiv Sena leaders, including Pune City Chief Sanjay More, Gajanan Tharkude, Anant Gharat, Bala Oswal, and several others, led the protest outside the collector's office.