 MVA to meet on Vajramooth, seat sharing next week
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMVA to meet on Vajramooth, seat sharing next week

MVA to meet on Vajramooth, seat sharing next week

Also, in light of the contradicting statements from various MVA leaders regarding Lok Sabha seat sharing, the issue is likely to be discussed in the meeting.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
article-image
MVA to meet on Vajramooth, seat sharing next week |

Mumbai: Prominent leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are likely to meet next week where a decision regarding restarting the Vajramooth rallies is likely to be taken.

Also, in light of the contradicting statements from various MVA leaders regarding Lok Sabha seat sharing, the issue is likely to be discussed in the meeting sources said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) adamant on contesting at least 19 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra

While the Congress had been toying with the idea of contesting BMC and Nagpur municipal elections on their own, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is adamant on contesting at least 19 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Read Also
Thane: MVA partners to hold seminar to explain SC verdict on Shiv Sena issue
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: CM Eknath Shinde participates in G20 Mega beach clean-up at Mumbai's Juhu Beach

WATCH: CM Eknath Shinde participates in G20 Mega beach clean-up at Mumbai's Juhu Beach

Telangana CM KCR launches month-long programme for BRS party expansion in Maharashtra

Telangana CM KCR launches month-long programme for BRS party expansion in Maharashtra

MVA to meet on Vajramooth, seat sharing next week

MVA to meet on Vajramooth, seat sharing next week

FPJ Dialogue: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar opposes Salman Khan’s luxury hotel project citing privacy...

FPJ Dialogue: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar opposes Salman Khan’s luxury hotel project citing privacy...

Mumbai weather: City to sweat due to hot & humid conditions, rainfall likely on Konkan belt; AQI...

Mumbai weather: City to sweat due to hot & humid conditions, rainfall likely on Konkan belt; AQI...