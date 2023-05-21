MVA to meet on Vajramooth, seat sharing next week |

Mumbai: Prominent leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are likely to meet next week where a decision regarding restarting the Vajramooth rallies is likely to be taken.

Also, in light of the contradicting statements from various MVA leaders regarding Lok Sabha seat sharing, the issue is likely to be discussed in the meeting sources said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) adamant on contesting at least 19 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra

While the Congress had been toying with the idea of contesting BMC and Nagpur municipal elections on their own, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is adamant on contesting at least 19 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

