Thane: MVA partners to hold seminar to explain SC verdict on Shiv Sena issue

Thane: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies will organise a seminar on Tuesday on the Supreme Court's recent verdict on the political crisis that led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government last year.

Addressing a joint press conference in Thane, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit president Anand Paranjape said that in the seminar, the MVA workers will be given training on the judgement by the SC and its implications.

The main guidance in this seminar will be given by senior NCP leader and former housing minister Jitendra Awhad, and MP Rajan Vichare will also be present. Paranjape, Thane unit Congress president Vikrant Chavan and Shiv Sena (UBT) city chief Pradeep Shinde said the allies would reach out to people and explain to them all the subtleties of the court order.

Eknath Shinde's govt misinterpreted SC's judgement: Paranjape

Paranjape said, “The government helmed by Eknath Shinde and the BJP has misinterpreted the judgment and it is confusing people of the state. But we want to put things in the right perspective by explaining the apex court verdict.”

Therefore, the MVA has decided to reach out to people and explain to them what the verdict exactly means with reference to the role of the governor and other things. We will oaganise sessions on this. To begin with, a session will be held in Thane for the office-bearers of the three parties on the coming Tuesday, he said.