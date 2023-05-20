 Thane: MVA partners to hold seminar to explain SC verdict on Shiv Sena issue
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: MVA partners to hold seminar to explain SC verdict on Shiv Sena issue

Thane: MVA partners to hold seminar to explain SC verdict on Shiv Sena issue

Addressing a joint press conference in Thane, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit president Anand Paranjape said that in the seminar, the MVA workers will be given training on the judgement by the SC and its implications.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
article-image

Thane: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies will organise a seminar on Tuesday on the Supreme Court's recent verdict on the political crisis that led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government last year.

Addressing a joint press conference in Thane, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit president Anand Paranjape said that in the seminar, the MVA workers will be given training on the judgement by the SC and its implications.

The main guidance in this seminar will be given by senior NCP leader and former housing minister Jitendra Awhad, and MP Rajan Vichare will also be present. Paranjape, Thane unit Congress president Vikrant Chavan and Shiv Sena (UBT) city chief Pradeep Shinde said the allies would reach out to people and explain to them all the subtleties of the court order.

Eknath Shinde's govt misinterpreted SC's judgement: Paranjape

Paranjape said, “The government helmed by Eknath Shinde and the BJP has misinterpreted the judgment and it is confusing people of the state. But we want to put things in the right perspective by explaining the apex court verdict.”

Therefore, the MVA has decided to reach out to people and explain to them what the verdict exactly means with reference to the role of the governor and other things. We will oaganise sessions on this. To begin with, a session will be held in Thane for the office-bearers of the three parties on the coming Tuesday, he said.

Read Also
Uddhav shouldn't lecture us on morality: Maha Dy. CM Fadnavis welcomes SC verdict on Sena case
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: MVA partners to hold seminar to explain SC verdict on Shiv Sena issue

Thane: MVA partners to hold seminar to explain SC verdict on Shiv Sena issue

Maharashtra: Curative petition in Maratha quota case soon, tells govt

Maharashtra: Curative petition in Maratha quota case soon, tells govt

Thane: Dr Chetna Nitil K appointed chief medical officer of TMC

Thane: Dr Chetna Nitil K appointed chief medical officer of TMC

Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues notice to over 330 societies for wasting water

Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues notice to over 330 societies for wasting water

FPJ Cyber Secure: Senior citizen duped of ₹1 lakh while trying to book doctor's appointment

FPJ Cyber Secure: Senior citizen duped of ₹1 lakh while trying to book doctor's appointment