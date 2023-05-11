SC decision has silenced those wanting Maharashtra govt to collapse: Dy. CM Fadnavis hits out at Uddhav

Devendra Fadnavis | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday (May 11) made landmark judgement in Sena row case and referred it to a 7-judge Constitution Bench. The court, though, held that Governor's call for floor test and Speaker's appointment of new party whip backed by Shinde faction was wrong. However, the court denied relief to Uddhav Thackeray saying that he voluntarily resigned and it could not be quashed.

The verdict is being seen as a big win for the Shinde government. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while addressing queries said that he is very happy with the verdict and added that those who claimed the government will be dissolved, their expectations have been burnt to ashes.

"We are very happy with the Supreme Curt's verdict; we support it. I will be present with CM Shinde and address a press conference at 2. They [Shiv Sena UBT] were too confident that our government will be dissolved today but nothing like that happened," he said.

Furthermore, Shinde faction leader Rahul Shewale said, "This is a big relief to the Shinde government in Maharashtra. Now the State will get a stable government. We welcome Supreme Court's decision."

