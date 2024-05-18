Mumbai North East Constituency, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To Know |

Maharashtra's political significance in Indian politics cannot be overstated, boasting 48 Lok Sabha seats, second only to Uttar Pradesh's 80. Unlike some states, landslide victories are uncommon in Maharashtra, intensifying the electoral competition. With such a sizeable seat count, Maharashtra wields influence over the outcome of Lok Sabha elections.

The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra unfold over five phases, spanning from April 19 to May 20, dividing the electoral process into manageable stages. Mumbai, along with Palghar, Kalyan, and Thane, braces for a high-stakes electoral showdown on May 20.

Mumbai, a bustling metropolis characterised by diverse cultures and economic disparities, becomes the battleground for two formidable alliances: the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti alliance, comprising Eknath Shinde's Shinde Sena, the BJP, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, squares off against the MVA, led by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP, and the Congress.

Importance Of Mumbai North East Seat

The Mumbai North East seat consists of six Assembly seats Mulund, Bhandup West, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East and Mankhurd. The seat has a diverse mix of masses from all religions and financial backgrounds. The seat has never seen a continuous hold by any party in past, however BJP has won the seat twice in past two elections.

Key Candidates In The Fray

The Mahayuti alliance has nominated Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha as their candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Kotecha has also served as the Vice President of BJP Mumbai and Youth Wing President in the past.

On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has fielded Bhandup MLA and Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Dina Patil as their candidate. Sanjay is the son of Dina Bama Patil, who was MLA from Mulund in 1985. The Patil family has been loyal to Shiv Sena since decades.

Results Of Past Elections

In 2019, BJP's Manoj Kotak defeated NCP leader Sanjay Dina Patil by a huge margin of 2,26,486 votes, marking the party's second consecutive win from the high-profile seat. Previously, in 2014, Kirit Somaiya secured his massive victory, defeating NCP's Sanjay Dina Patil by a margin of 3,17,122 votes. In 2009, Sanjay Dina Patil had defeated BJP leader Kirit Somaiya by 2,933 votes.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, spanning seven phases from April 19 to June 1, will cover 543 constituencies nationwide. The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be announced on June 4.