'INDIA Bloc Its PM Candidate Ready,' Says Uddhav Thackeray After Modi's 5 PMs Remarks Against Opposition At Shivaji Park Rally

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that the INDIA bloc has several potential candidates for the Prime Minister position. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Thackeray stated that a decision had been made within the alliance but emphasized that there is no need to disclose it at this time. Thackeray highlighted that the primary objective of the INDIA bloc is to safeguard the country's democracy and independence.

This statement was made during a joint press conference in Mumbai today, coinciding with the final day of campaigning for the fifth phase of the elections. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders from the opposition alliance were present at the conference that was held at a hotel in Santacruz.

Thackeray's remarks were a direct response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism. Modi had claimed that the INDIA alliance is a fragmented group with various leaders and slogans, suggesting a chaotic race for the prime minister's post within the alliance. He even questioned whether the alliance would end up having five prime ministers in five years.

In rebuttal to PM Modi's remarks, Thackeray said, "Modi has at least acknowledged that we have several faces for the post, but the BJP has no other face to think about for the post. They have only one face which is not even in reckoning. How many times is the BJP going to project the same face? By saying that INDIA has multiple faces and it will give five prime ministers in five years, the PM has admitted that we have many faces eligible for the post and we are going to form the government."

Addressing allegations from BJP leaders that Pakistan flags were being waved and pro-Pakistan slogans were being chanted at opposition rallies, Thackeray dismissed these claims as blatant lies. He accused Modi of using such tactics whenever he missed his interactions with Nawaz Sharif, referencing Modi's past visit to Pakistan. Thackeray also challenged the BJP to address issues such as Chinese infiltration in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, and revelations by BJP leader Satyapal Malik about the Pulwama attack.

Mallikarjun Kharge also responded to Modi's claims about the opposition's manifesto being a "Maoist manifesto" by calling for consistency in the BJP's accusations. He highlighted the need for the BJP to fulfill its promises of MSP and jobs for 2 crore youths annually. Sharad Pawar pointed out that the food security schemes Modi touts were originally introduced by the Congress-led government during Manmohan Singh's tenure.

Thackeray also criticized his cousin, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, stating that Modi neglected Raj's demands during a recent Shivaji Park rally.