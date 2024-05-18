 Palghar Shocker: 22-Yr-Old Woman Hacks Husband To Death Using Axe; Arrested
PTIUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Palghar: Police have arrested a 22-year-old woman for allegedly killing her husband with an axe while he was asleep at home in Wada taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on May 8 and the victim was identified as 26-year-old Ajay Raghunath Bochal, they said.

Details Revealed By The Investigation

"After the body was found, his wife Anita told the police that the victim was attacked by some unidentified person during the intervening night. The police registered a case of murder and formed teams to nab the suspects," inspector Datta Kindre of the Wada police station said.

As the crime had taken place in the house when all the family members were present in the house, it was very difficult to find the real accused. The police probed if the victim had any love affair, he said.

"The police extensively interrogated all the family members and came to know that the victim used to doubt his wife's character and target her by linking her to another man. This annoyed her wife and she eventually attacked her husband with an axe in the middle of the night," he added.

After her interrogation, the police arrested her and produced her before a magistrate, who remanded her into police custody, the official said.

