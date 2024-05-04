Over 11 Lakh Vehicles Use MTHL In 4 Months, Toll Of ₹22.57 Crore Collected | Twitter image

Mumbai: Since its opening on January 12, 2024, a total of 11,07, 606 vehicles passed through Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), popularly known as Atal Setu. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has collected a toll of Rs 22.57 Crore from these vehicles. This was revealed in the reply to an RTI application filed by Ajay Basu, a resident of Amravati.

According to the reply, 10.80 lakh cars/jeeps/vans passed through the road between January 12, 2024 and April 23, 2024. The total toll collection from these vehicles amounted to Rs 20.15 Crore while Rs 20.62 Lakh was collected as toll from 5,663 LCVs and minibuses that passed through the stretch during the above period.

Similarly, toll of Rs 59.70 Lakh was collected from 7,842 buses and trucks that used the arterial road, while Rs 1.29 Crore toll was paid by 10,062 MAVs (4-6 axle), Rs 31.72 Lakh was paid by 3,867 MAVs (3 axle) and Rs 11,265 was collected from 50 oversized vehicles that used MTHL in four months, the RTI reply revealed.

MTHL toll is Rs 250 for the entire stretch from Sewri to Chirle

The total toll on MTHL is Rs 250 for the entire stretch from Sewri to Chirle, Navi Mumbai. Whereas, the toll for Sewri to Shivaji Nagar (Ulwe), Navi Mumbai, is Rs 200. The return trip for passenger cars is Rs 300, daily pass Rs 500 and monthly pass Rs 10,000.

The MTHL is a 21.8 km road bridge is the longest sea bridge in India connecting Sewri in South Mumbai and crossing Thane Creek north of Elephanta Island to terminate at Chirle village, near Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai. The bridge gives faster connectivity with proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport, JNPT Port, Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Mumbai-Goa Highway. On the Mumbai side, connectivity with coastal road is planned through the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project.

The total length of MTHL Bridge on sea is 16.50 km and on land portion is 5.5 km. The sea link will contain a 6-lane (3+3 lane) highway in addition to an emergency lane on both sides. There are seven (7) Orthotropic Steel Deck (OSD) spans of length 90m to 180m which are used on any bridge for the first time in India. There are interchanges at Sewri in Mumbai, Shivaji Nagar and SH-54 in Jasai and at Chirle on NH-348.