Mumbai: Infrastructure Deficiencies Plague Roads Connected To MTNL

Atal Setu |

Major roads linking to the newly constructed Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Atal Setu, are facing critical deficiencies, leaving travelers and residents in dismay.

Heavy traffic congestion in Shivdi



In Shivdi Cotton Green Ward No.206, Haji Bandar Road, Fosberry Road, and Mesent Road are witnessing heavy traffic congestion, with the situation expected to worsen as traffic from Atal Setu increases. Residents lament the deplorable condition of the infrastructure surrounding the bridge, controlled by the Mumbai Port Trust. Potholes, inadequate lighting, and insufficient sanitation services exacerbate the already deteriorating roads, necessitating urgent attention to traffic management and road maintenance.



Sachin Padwal, former corporator of Sewri, expressed frustration over the lack of basic amenities despite an MOU signed between the Maharashtra State Govt and the Mumbai Port Trust. He highlighted the absence of street lights, sewerage lines, and stormwater drain management, along with pending water connection permissions from the BMC. Padwal emphasized the hardships faced by residents due to heavy vehicular traffic, urging for fundamental infrastructure improvements.

Assistant Commissioner assures changes



Assistant Commissioner of F South Ward, Mahesh Patil, acknowledged the need for basic facilities in the area but cited limitations in providing them as the roads fall under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Port Trust. Patil assured reconstruction of roads, water provision, and meeting residents' demands once the roads are transferred to municipal control.

MP Arvind Sawant voiced his concerns over Mumbai Port Trust's negligence, speaking to FPJ he said,"I have penned numerous letters to the Mumbai Port Trust, yet they remain reluctant to undertake road repair works and address the fundamental necessity of providing water. The absence of drinking water supply is a critical issue. I have urged them to allow the corporation to assume responsibility for these matters. Despite my persistent follow-ups, they are increasingly unresponsive."



As residents continue to endure the consequences of neglected infrastructure, calls for immediate action and accountability from the authorities grow louder.