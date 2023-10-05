MTNL Appoints Sandeep Govil As Director HR And EB | File

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited appoints Sandeep Govil as Director HR, EB who took over from October 1, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Sandeep Govil, Indian Telecommunication Service Officer of 1986 Batch, joined as Director (Consumer Mobility) in BSNL Corporate Office on 16.01.2023. He is Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics, Master of Engineering in Computer Science. He has also done DBM from Symbiosis Institute, Pune.

He has more than 34 years of experience in various fields of telecom networks. He was instrumental in establishing the CDMA network in BSNL including all India CDMA Nodal Centre at Vadodara, Gujarat from 2008 till 2015.

He was Chief General Manager, Assam from 2018 to 2020 and also Chief General Manager, Rajasthan from 2020 to 2022. During his tenure, Rajasthan Circle brought various prestigious projects including provision of 50,000 FITH connections in 10,000 Gram Panchayats in Rajasthan State. Rajasthan is the first unit in BSNL to gamer such business all over India.

As Director (CM), BSNL, he is responsible for Planning Operations, Sales & Marketing of mobile business in BSNL. His ideologies and intelligence will be utilized in Mobile network and to make Digital India a great success in India by providing world class service of 4G/5G to the people of the nation. He has stepped into a very steep competitive market in Telecom Industry and assigned the task to fulfil the target entrusted by Govt. of India to provide indigenously developed 4G/5G technology under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme. A prestigious Govt. of India project of 4G Saturation, for covering all uncovered villages (more than 25,000) shall be implemented under his guidance.