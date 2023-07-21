 MTNL Allotts 2.48 Lakh NCDs Worth ₹1 Lakh Per Bond
According to the regulatory filing, 7.59 per cent government of India guaranteed unsecured rated listed redeemable non-convertible and taxable bonds in the nature of debenture series VIII-A will have a maturity date of 20/7/2033.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
MTNL Allotts 2.48 Lakh NCDs In The BSE Worth ₹1 Lakh Per Bond | File

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) on Thursday allotted 2,48,000 bonds having a value of Rs 1,00,000 per share, the company announced through an exchange filing. The bonds are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

MTNL shares

The shares of MTNL on Friday morning at 11:37 am IST were trading at Rs 19,45, down by 0.26 per cent.

Will the centre shut down MTNL?

Last month media reported that the Central government may shut down the state-run MTNL, making a different move than the earlier expected merger with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited.

