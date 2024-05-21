Mumbai Weather Update: Humid Conditions To Prevail This Week, Says IMD; Mercury To Stabilise At An Average Of 31°C In City | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to partially cloudy skies with mild breezes on Tuesday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted clear skies towards afternoon or evening across the city and its suburbs.

Today's Temperature Update

Today's temperatures were expected to range from a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius. However, the average temperature for the day was predicted to stabilise around 31 degrees Celsius. Winds were forecasted to blow at a speed of 9.3 km/h, mainly from the southwesterly direction. The sun rose at 06:02 am and is expected to set by 07:08 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

Looking ahead to the coming days, minimum temperatures were anticipated to see a slight rise reaching 27 degrees Celcius on Wednesday. Later, a drop in minimum temperatures is predicted by the weather agency with the mercury staying between around 25-26 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperatures are expected to witness a drop and remain between 32-34 degrees Celcius this week.

The city is expected to witness humid weather conditions till the end of this month. This year, the IMD forecasts that the monsoon will advance over Kerala by May 31.The monsoon is predicted to reach Mumbai, Maharashtra by June 10, according to the IMD.

AQI Stays In Satisfactory Category

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai registered at 73, falling within the 'Satisfactory' category according to SAFAR-India. While AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', readings between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory.' However, AQI levels between 100 and 200 warrant caution as they are classified as 'moderate'.