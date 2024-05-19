Mumbai Continues To Swelter Under Scorching Heat; IMD Predicts Monsoon To Reach Mumbai On June 10

Mumbai: The city of Mumbai is currently enduring an oppressive heatwave, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert, signaling moderate risk due to soaring temperatures and high humidity. The yellow alert serves as a cautionary notice for residents to take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses and to remain well-hydrated. The city is likely to experience increased rainfall from May 23rd to May 27th due to an intense cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal.



On Sunday, temperatures in Mumbai reached a maximum of 35.0°C in Colaba and 34.6°C in Santacruz, with minimum temperatures hovering around 28.2°C and 29.0°C respectively, Hot and humid conditions were experienced, in the afternoon and evening. Nashik recorded a scorching 40.3°C, the highest in the region. For the next 24 hours, the IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. However, hot and humid conditions are expected to persist, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely around 35°C and 27°C. The outlook for the following 48 hours remains similar, with mainly clear skies and continued heat and humidity.



An intense cyclone is forming in the Bay of Bengal, anticipated to affect Odisha, Maharashtra, and Gujarat between May 23 and May 27. Weather enthusiasts from Mumbai Nowcast have highlighted the potential for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai around May 28, should the cyclone track along the coast. This raises the possibility of some relief from the current heatwave, although the accompanying humidity may still pose challenges.



The cyclone, currently intensifying, is projected to make landfall on the eastern coast of India before moving westward, potentially impacting a wide region. However, precise predictions remain difficult as the IMD has yet to issue a formal alert regarding this cyclone. Last year, Cyclone Tej, which formed in the Arabian Sea, bypassed Mumbai, instead making landfall near Yemen and Oman. Similarly, Cyclone Michaung, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, did not impact Mumbai directly, though it brought significant rain to the city.



Mumbai, despite its infrequent encounters with cyclones, often experiences rains triggered by cyclonic circulations. Earlier this month, a major dust storm caused significant damage in the city, underscoring the importance of preparedness. As the city swelters under the current heatwave, all eyes are on the developing cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. Whether it brings the much-needed respite or adds to the city's weather woes remains to be seen.

IMD Forecasts Monsoon to Reach Kerala by May 31, Mumbai By June 10



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Sunday that the southwest monsoon has advanced into the southern Bay of Bengal, covering the Nicobar Islands and the South Andaman Sea. The monsoon has also progressed on schedule over the Maldives and the Comorin area.



In 2023, the onset of the southwest monsoon over the South Andaman Sea occurred on May 19. This year, the IMD forecasts that the monsoon will advance over Kerala by May 31.The monsoon is predicted to reach Mumbai, Maharashtra by June 10, according to the IMD. The seasonal rainfall for India is expected to be 106 percent of the Long Period Average, which is 880mm for the 1971-2020 period.



The IMD has issued a yellow warning for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands until May 22. An IMD official stated, “There has been widespread rainfall over the Nicobar Islands during the past 24 hours. Considering all the above satisfied conditions, the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the Maldives and the Comorin area, some parts of the South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands, and the South Andaman Sea.”