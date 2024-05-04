Central Railway, Mumbai Division To Operate Mega Block On Its suburban Sections On May 5

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 5th May 2024 as under:

Matunga-Mulund UP and DOWN fast lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm

DOWN fast line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on DOWN slow line at Matunga halting at their respective schedule halts between Matunga and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on DOWN fast line at Mulund.

UP fast line services departing Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on UP slow line at Mulund, halting at their respective schedule halts between Mulund and Matunga and further re-diverted on UP fast line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. On DOWN fast line, the last Local before the block will be Badlapur local leaving CSMT at 10.20 am and First local after the block will be Badlapur local leaving CSMT will be at 3.39 pm.

On UP fast line, the last local before the block will be Ambarnath local arriving CSMT at 11.10 am and the first local after the block will be Asangaon local arriving CSMT at 04.44 pm.

*CSMT – Chunabhatti / Bandra DOWN Harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm & Chunabhatti / Bandra- CSMT UP Harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm*

DOWN Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT / Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and DOWN Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving CSMT from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

UP Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and UP Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

On DOWN Harbour line:

Last local before the block for Panvel will leave CSMT at 11.04 am

Last local before the block for Goregaon will leave CSMT at 10.22 am

First local after the block for Panvel will leave CSMT at 04.51 pm

First local after the block for Bandra will leave CSMT at 04.56 pm

On UP Harbour line:

Last local before the block for CSMTwill leave Panvel at 09.40 am

Last local before the block for CSMT will leave Bandra at 10.20 am

First local after the block for CSMT will leave Panvel at 03.28 pm

First local after the block for CSMT will leave Goregaon at 04.58 pm

Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period. These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

WR’s NIGHT BLOCK BETWEEN MUMBAI CENTRAL AND MAHIM

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a Jumbo block of four hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Fast lines between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations from 00.15 hrs to 04.15 hrs during the intervening night of 04th/05th May, 2024.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Santacruz and Churchgate stations.

*Therefore, there will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 05th May, 2024.*