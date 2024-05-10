Maharashtra: Private Bus Carrying Police Personnel Rams Into Abandoned House In Karad; 21 Injured (PHOTOS) | FPJ

A private bus carrying police personnel rammed into an abandoned house in Maharashtra's Karad city in Satara district, an official said on Friday. In the accident, three police personnel were critically injured while 18 others received minor injuries, he added.

According to information received, the bus was transporting police personnel from Patan to Karad when the accident occurred in the limits of Gote village on Wednesday. These police personnel had been assigned Lok Sabha election duty in Patan on Tuesday. After completing their duty, they were returning home when the accident occurred. Three police personnel sustained critical injuries and have been admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital. The remaining 18 injured individuals were treated and discharged.

Shortly after the bus accident, a container overturned on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The container veered off course and hit the divider while heading towards Pune, causing it to overturn. The driver suffered serious injuries, and the cabin of the container was extensively damaged.

Upon receiving information about the accident, citizens rushed to the scene and rescued the injured driver, who was then hospitalised for treatment. The traffic on the highway was disrupted due to the accident. A private crane from Karad, along with assistance from the highway police and employees of the highway maintenance department, was used to remove the overturned container from the highway. Subsequently, the disrupted traffic flow returned to normal. The container sustained significant damage in the accident.