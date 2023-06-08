Indian Railways to introduce Bharat Gaurav tourist train to several divine destinations in Southern India

The Ministry of Railways has introduced ‘Bharat Gaurav Trains’ to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage by connecting important historical, cultural and religious places of the country through railways. Till date, 29 trips of Bharat Gaurav Trains have been operated across the length and breadth of the country. Taking this novel initiative ahead, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will commence the “Sri Rameshwaram Tirupati Dakshin Darshan Yatra” from Sabarmati station on June 23, 2023. The trips will span over 8 days. For more details & online booking, one can visit www.irctctourism.com/bharatgaurav or call 8287931718/9321901849.

Sri Rameshwaram Tirupati Dakshin Darshan Yatra

The yatra will start from Sabarmati and will cover five divine destinations in a tour of 7 nights and 08 days (from 23rd June to 30th June, 2023). The tour package will cost Rs.27,500/- for Standard 3AC and Rs. 15,900/- for Economy Sleeper Class per person. The Yatris in the train will get a unique opportunity to visit Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai and Kanyakumari. To benefit all the rail passengers, boarding (& deboarding at the end of the journey) has been given at 9 important stations across the state of Gujarat and Maharashtra The first divine stop of this holy journey will be at Renigunta station to visit Tirupati Balaji Temple. The yatra will then proceed to visit the Padmavati Temple the nextday. The day after, pilgrims will arrive at Rameshwaram railway station and visit the Ramanathaswam Jyotirlinga Temple. The yatris will then proceed to Madurai to visit the Meenakshi Temple. At last, the yatris will proceed to Nagarcoil station and visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Kanyakumari Temple, Sunset and Sunrise Point Gandhi Mandapam and Kanyakumari Beach by themselves.

The train will provide holistic service to the rail passengers by taking care of all their travel-related needs. The tour package includes all travel facilities (including both rail as well as road transport), accommodation facility in AC Budget Hotels for Standard 3AC and Non-AC Budget Hotel for Economy Sleeper Class, Rooms on Twin and Triple Sharing basis, Wash and Change facilities, catering arrangements (Morning Tea, Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner – both On-Board and Off-Board), Services of professional and friendly tour escorts, Security on train – CCTV Cameras installed in all Coaches, Public announcement facility in all coaches, Travel insurance and presence of IRCTC Tour Managers throughout the travel for assistance.