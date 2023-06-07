Indian Railways Launches 'Sri Rameshwaram Tirupati Dakshin Darshan Yatra' From Sabarmati Station As Part Of Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train

Representational image |

Indian Railways continues to promote cultural and religious tourism with the introduction of the "Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train" to showcase the rich heritage of the country. The Ministry of Railways, in collaboration with the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), is set to commence the "Sri Rameshwaram Tirupati Dakshin Darshan Yatra" from Sabarmati station on June 23, 2023.

The "Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train" initiative aims to connect significant historical, cultural, and religious sites across India, providing an affordable and convenient mode of travel for pilgrims and tourists alike. So far, 29 trips have been successfully operated throughout the country, covering various important destinations.

Details of the Tirupati Dakshin Darshan yatra

The "Sri Rameshwaram Tirupati Dakshin Darshan Yatra" is an 8-day journey that will take pilgrims through five divine destinations, allowing them to explore the spiritual magnificence of Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai, and Kanyakumari. The tour will commence on June 23 and conclude on June 30, 2023.

To ensure accessibility for passengers, the tour offers boarding and deboarding options at nine important stations in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The yatra will begin with a visit to the renowned Tirupati Balaji Temple at Renigunta station, followed by a visit to the Padmavati Temple. Pilgrims will then proceed to Rameshwaram railway station to pay their respects at the Ramanathaswam Jyotirlinga Temple. The journey will continue to Madurai, where participants can explore the Meenakshi Temple. The final destination will be Nagarcoil station, where yatris can independently visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Kanyakumari Temple, Sunset and Sunrise Point, Gandhi Mandapam, and Kanyakumari Beach.

Benefits to passengers

The tour package offers comprehensive services, including rail and road transport, accommodation in AC Budget Hotels for Standard 3AC, and non-AC Budget Hotels for Economy Sleeper Class. Rooms will be provided on a twin and triple sharing basis, along with wash and change facilities. Catering arrangements for morning tea, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, both on-board and off-board, will be available. Professional and friendly tour escorts will assist participants throughout the journey, ensuring a holistic and safe experience. The train will be equipped with CCTV cameras in all coaches, public announcement facilities, travel insurance, and the presence of IRCTC Tour Managers for continuous assistance.