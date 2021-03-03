IRCTC starts Aastha Circuit: Bharat Darshan special tourist train

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has come up with many tour packages covering tourism destinations across India. Now IRCTC is going to start another Special Tourist Train Astha Circuit/ Bharat Darshan Train, one of the most affordable all inclusive tour package, covering all the important tourist places in India.

The 12 Nights /13 Days trip (31.03.2021 to 12.04.2021) covering Mallikarjuna, Kanyakumari, Rameshwaran, Madurai, Trivandrum & Tirupati can Board/De-board at Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Belthara Road, Mau, Varanasi, Jaunpur City, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Kanpur & Jhansi.

The Astha circuit tour package costs Rs. 12,285/- per person, Under the scheme of Dekho Apna Desh, These all packages has been formulated keeping in mind the affordability of domestic tourists where IRCTC has formulated the packages at a basic rate of competitive price of Rs.900/- per day per tourist which any travel agent would have to bite his nail to match the price.