Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Once Again Swaps Shahjahanpur Candidate; Rajesh Kashyap Replaced By Jyotsana Gond

In another change of candidate ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Samajwadi Party has swapped its candidate in Shahjahanpur. Rajesh Kashyap has been replaced by Jyotsana Gond, marking the 10th alteration in the party's candidate roster.

Rajesh Kashyap, who filed his nomination on April 22, saw his candidacy invalidated following Jyotsna Gond's nomination on April 24. With Gond's approval, Kashyap's status shifted to that of an Independent candidate. However, lacking the required 10 proposers, Kashyap's nomination was rejected during scrutiny on Friday.

Polling in Shahjahanpur will be held in Phase 4 on May 13, intensifying the urgency for candidate selection. SP spokesman Rajendra Chowdhary affirmed the support to Jyotsna Gond, emphasising that the decision by the party president is final and any discrepancies will be addressed.

The Shahjahanpur switch is one of the 10 changes within the SP's candidate lineup, including Moradabad, Meerut, Badaun and Sultanpur constituencies. Notably, party leader Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Kannauj. Sources indicate more candidate replacements are on the cards, with Babu Singh Kushwaha from Jaunpur is likely to be replaced.