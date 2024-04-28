 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Once Again Swaps Shahjahanpur Candidate; Rajesh Kashyap Replaced By Jyotsana Gond
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Once Again Swaps Shahjahanpur Candidate; Rajesh Kashyap Replaced By Jyotsana Gond

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Once Again Swaps Shahjahanpur Candidate; Rajesh Kashyap Replaced By Jyotsana Gond

Rajesh Kashyap, who filed his nomination on April 22, saw his candidacy invalidated following Jyotsna Gond's nomination on April 24.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
article-image

In another change of candidate ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Samajwadi Party has swapped its candidate in Shahjahanpur. Rajesh Kashyap has been replaced by Jyotsana Gond, marking the 10th alteration in the party's candidate roster.

Rajesh Kashyap, who filed his nomination on April 22, saw his candidacy invalidated following Jyotsna Gond's nomination on April 24. With Gond's approval, Kashyap's status shifted to that of an Independent candidate. However, lacking the required 10 proposers, Kashyap's nomination was rejected during scrutiny on Friday.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uttar Pradesh Records 57% Turnout In 2nd Phase
article-image

Polling in Shahjahanpur will be held in Phase 4 on May 13, intensifying the urgency for candidate selection. SP spokesman Rajendra Chowdhary affirmed the support to Jyotsna Gond, emphasising that the decision by the party president is final and any discrepancies will be addressed.

The Shahjahanpur switch is one of the 10 changes within the SP's candidate lineup, including Moradabad, Meerut, Badaun and Sultanpur constituencies. Notably, party leader Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Kannauj. Sources indicate more candidate replacements are on the cards, with Babu Singh Kushwaha from Jaunpur is likely to be replaced.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Accident: 3 Injured As Speeding Jaguar Car Hits Cab In Dhaula Kuan; Photo Surfaces

Delhi Accident: 3 Injured As Speeding Jaguar Car Hits Cab In Dhaula Kuan; Photo Surfaces

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Hits Record Low At 54.85%, Sparking Concerns...

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Hits Record Low At 54.85%, Sparking Concerns...

Major Setback For Samajwadi Party, Former MLA & Several District Presidents Join BJP In Lucknow

Major Setback For Samajwadi Party, Former MLA & Several District Presidents Join BJP In Lucknow

Major Setback For Congress, Party's Delhi Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely Resigns Over Alliance With AAP...

Major Setback For Congress, Party's Delhi Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely Resigns Over Alliance With AAP...

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Once Again Swaps Shahjahanpur Candidate;...

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Once Again Swaps Shahjahanpur Candidate;...