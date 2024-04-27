Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uttar Pradesh Records 57% Turnout In 2nd Phase

The Phase 2 of the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh saw a projected voter turnout of nearly 57 per cent, which is likely to report a marginal rise. UP chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said 56 per cent voting was recorded in eight constituencies Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, and Bulandshahr.

Rinwa reported that the polling process was peaceful across all eight LS seats, with no untoward incidents reported. Around 150 complaints were addressed swiftly, mainly concerning faulty EVMs, power supply issues, slow polling, and identification document problems.

A polling agent was initially asked to leave but was later allowed to stay following a complaint from a political party. Tragically, in Amroha, 70- year-old Ameena Khatoon collapsed and died of cardiac arrest in a polling booth after casting her vote.

In Khair assembly segment of Aligarh LS seat, villagers in Lalgarhi initially boycotted polling to protest the lack of development in their area.

However, officials managed to persuade them to vote, resulting in partial voting.

Prominent candidate in second phase

The Phase 2 saw prominent candidates, including actorsturned-politicians Hema Malini seeking re-election from Mathura and Arun Govil, who portrayed Ram in Ramayan, contesting from Meerut. Other contenders are Danish Ali of Congress from Amroha, and Atul Garg and Mahesh Sharma from BJP, contesting from Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar respectively.